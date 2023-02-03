Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

