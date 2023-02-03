Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Profile



American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

