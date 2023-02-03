Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $9.14 on Friday, hitting $450.00. 280,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $367.00 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.