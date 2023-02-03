Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 40,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,531. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

