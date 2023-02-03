Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Vistra alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Trading Up 0.3 %

Vistra stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vistra by 40.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 555,295 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vistra by 182.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Vistra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 113,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.