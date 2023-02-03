Secret Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Secret has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and $6,286.98 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00231994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00097828 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00055642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00060400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000426 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0054734 USD and is down -9.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,275.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

