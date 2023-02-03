Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 150,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $161.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average is $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

