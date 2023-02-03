Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.79 million.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

