Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Serum has a total market capitalization of $45.28 million and $24.75 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

