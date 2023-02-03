Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Shell has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Shell Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.