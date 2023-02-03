Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Shell Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Shell has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
