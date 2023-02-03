Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Shopify Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $53.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $93.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27.
Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
