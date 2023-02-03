Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.24). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

