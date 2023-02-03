Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unum Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

UNM stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

