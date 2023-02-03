Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

