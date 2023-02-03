Signaturefd LLC Buys 91 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $541.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $615.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $453.52 and its 200 day moving average is $439.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

