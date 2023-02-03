Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.7 %

EW opened at $84.51 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

