Signaturefd LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 423,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Redwire were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Redwire stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Redwire Co. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 59.37% and a negative net margin of 80.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redwire news, Director John S. Bolton acquired 43,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $88,116.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,254.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,459.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Bolton acquired 43,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $88,116.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,254.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 116,125 shares of company stock worth $240,422. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

