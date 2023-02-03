Signaturefd LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after buying an additional 363,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in SAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $122.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SAP

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.07.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.