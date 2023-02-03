Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 95,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

