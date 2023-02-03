Signaturefd LLC Purchases 10,939 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,881 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

