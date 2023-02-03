Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

