Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $1,588,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

