Signaturefd LLC Sells 738 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $6,910,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,426,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,520,646 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,127,000 after purchasing an additional 201,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $124.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

