Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLAB. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $186.70. 49,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.47. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $190.03. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

