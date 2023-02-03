Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.15 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.00.

SVM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.68 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.41. The stock has a market cap of C$826.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$67.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$28,465.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$330,973.68.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.