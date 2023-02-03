Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sinch AB (publ) from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CLCMF opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.25. Sinch AB has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.78.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following divisions: Messaging; Voice and Video; Email; and Operators. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing of personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

