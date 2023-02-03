Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,702,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,739.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading

