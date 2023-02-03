Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Sisecam Resources Stock Performance

SIRE stock remained flat at $25.51 during midday trading on Friday. 100,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,677. The firm has a market cap of $505.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sisecam Resources has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sisecam Resources stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.06% of Sisecam Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

