Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($103.26) target price from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Sixt Stock Performance

ETR SIX2 opened at €121.80 ($132.39) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sixt has a 52-week low of €79.90 ($86.85) and a 52-week high of €166.30 ($180.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

