Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Skechers U.S.A. updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,673. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $10,313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $4,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.