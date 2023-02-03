SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

SkyWest Trading Down 17.5 %

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $914.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

About SkyWest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 157.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth $754,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 159.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 49,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SkyWest by 134.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 289,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

