SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.
SkyWest Trading Down 17.5 %
Shares of SKYW stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $914.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
