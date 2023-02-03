SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $18.70. SkyWest shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 99,367 shares trading hands.
The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $681.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. SkyWest’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $913.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.82.
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
