Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.03 and last traded at $39.08. 78,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 346,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Sleep Number Stock Down 6.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $853.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
