Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.03 and last traded at $39.08. 78,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 346,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The firm has a market cap of $853.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sleep Number by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

