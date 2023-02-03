SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Lowered to $16.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Down 16.8 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. SLM has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,637,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.