SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 5.8%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 358,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,548,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 4.43.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in SM Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in SM Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

