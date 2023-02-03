Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Director Sells $10,351.18 in Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) Director Ilan Ganot sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $10,351.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,591 shares in the company, valued at $633,586.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $7.51 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.12). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 748,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares during the period.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

