Somerville Kurt F Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

KO stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.42. 4,610,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $256.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

