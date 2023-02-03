Somerville Kurt F Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.9% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

