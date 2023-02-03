Somerville Kurt F Has $10.64 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. 26,439,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,050,691. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.