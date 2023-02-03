Somerville Kurt F Sells 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Hershey were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

HSY stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.15. The company had a trading volume of 430,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,157. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.28. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

