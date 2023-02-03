Somerville Kurt F Sells 910 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.28. The company had a trading volume of 415,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.