Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,138. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.