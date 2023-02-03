Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.