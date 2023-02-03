Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,819. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

