Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock remained flat at $47.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

