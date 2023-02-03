Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,950. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $231.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

