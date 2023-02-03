Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.23. 2,438,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

