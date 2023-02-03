Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.95. 6,498,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,569. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

