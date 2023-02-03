Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 2.7 %

SO stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 1,401,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,202. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

