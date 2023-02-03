Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 36.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 102,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DNP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 275,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,259. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.